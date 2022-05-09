AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves have their best week yet

The Braves finally had a winning week, and it came against a couple of NL contenders.
In this episode of the Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black dig into what went right for Atlanta against the Brewers and what sort of went right against the Mets.
Our team will also discuss how Ronald Acuña’s return is affecting the entire team and why Max Fried is getting closer to ace status.
Plus, Charlie Morton and Adam Duvall explain the adjustments they are making to bounce back from their slow starts.
Subscribe to the Braves Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”