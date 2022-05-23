AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves can’t keep a streak going

The Braves have finally won a series on the road; now they just need to win three straight games.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss why Atlanta’s offense just can’t quite get it going.
Our team will also look at another incredible performance by William Contreras and what his role will be, how Spencer Strider will be used with more bullpen injuries and what to expect this week against the Phillies.
Plus, Justin will answer some of your excellent mailbag questions.
