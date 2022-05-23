ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves can’t keep a streak going

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is safe at second with a double on Friday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

caption arrowCaption
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is safe at second with a double on Friday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Staff
28 minutes ago

The Braves have finally won a series on the road; now they just need to win three straight games.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss why Atlanta’s offense just can’t quite get it going.

ExploreFive observations on the Braves’ loss to the Marlins on Sunday

Our team will also look at another incredible performance by William Contreras and what his role will be, how Spencer Strider will be used with more bullpen injuries and what to expect this week against the Phillies.

Plus, Justin will answer some of your excellent mailbag questions.

Subscribe to the Braves Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Marlins on Sunday
5h ago
Braves fail to capture sweep of Miami after late rally falls short
6h ago
Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson wants to take fifth starter job and run with it
11h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top