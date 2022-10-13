AJC Braves Report podcast: Kyle Wright’s dominance draws Braves even with Phillies in NLDS

Kyle Wright backed up his breakout season with a clutch outing and the Braves finally got the two-out hits they needed to pull even in the NLDS Wednesday night.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black dig into the major moments of Game 2.
Our crew will discuss how Wright delivered when the Braves had to have it, how the Braves managed to win a game without a homer, and Ronald Acuna’s status after getting hit in the sixth inning. Plus a look at Game 3 and why manager Brian Snitker still hasn’t named a starter yet and we answer some of your questions in our “Ask Justin” segment.
