AJC Braves Report podcast: Issues in St. Louis and Swanson discusses staying in Atlanta

The Braves still have one of the best bullpens in the National League, but they did not have it in St. Louis.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss why a good week could have been a great one for the Braves. Plus, you’ll hear some exclusive audio from Dansby Swanson on leadership and his contract situation.
Our team will dig into the growth of the Braves’ rotation, how it stacks up in the postseason and how the new playoff format will affect Atlanta in the season’s final month.
