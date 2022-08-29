ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Issues in St. Louis and Swanson discusses staying in Atlanta

Braves reliever A.J. Minter walks off the field after giving up a three-run home run to St. Louis' Tyler O'Neill during the eighth inning Sunday night in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves still have one of the best bullpens in the National League, but they did not have it in St. Louis.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss why a good week could have been a great one for the Braves. Plus, you’ll hear some exclusive audio from Dansby Swanson on leadership and his contract situation.

ExploreBraves cough up another lead, lose series in St. Louis

Our team will dig into the growth of the Braves’ rotation, how it stacks up in the postseason and how the new playoff format will affect Atlanta in the season’s final month.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

