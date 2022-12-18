AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs

For the second straight offseason, the Braves have lost their clubhouse leader.
In this special episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black break down every angle of Dansby Swanson’s decision to join the Cubs.
Our team will discuss if Atlanta was right to walk away from the $177 million price tag, how will Swanson be replaced and what’s left for the Braves to do this offseason.
Plus, answers to your many great questions in our Ask Justin segment.
