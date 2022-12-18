ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

For the second straight offseason, the Braves have lost their clubhouse leader.

In this special episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black break down every angle of Dansby Swanson’s decision to join the Cubs.

Our team will discuss if Atlanta was right to walk away from the $177 million price tag, how will Swanson be replaced and what’s left for the Braves to do this offseason.

Plus, answers to your many great questions in our Ask Justin segment.

 

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Time for Falcons to see if Desmond Ridder is the next Matt Ryan

