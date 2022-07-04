ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves get in position at halfway mark

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith, left, celebrates with Marcell Ozuna after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 in a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

It took a historic month of June, but the Braves are back within striking distance as the season reaches the halfway point Monday.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss how the Braves got back in the race, whether the good play is sustainable and the role the Braves’ two rookies have played in the turn around.

Plus, you’ll hear from Braves reliever Will Smith on what he’s watching from a batter during every pitch, we get an update on closer Kenley Jansen’s status and Justin answers many of your questions.

Please follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

