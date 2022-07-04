AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves get in position at halfway mark

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss how the Braves got back in the race, whether the good play is sustainable and the role the Braves’ two rookies have played in the turn around.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Plus, you’ll hear from Braves reliever Will Smith on what he’s watching from a batter during every pitch, we get an update on closer Kenley Jansen’s status and Justin answers many of your questions.