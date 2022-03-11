Hamburger icon
AJC Braves Report Podcast: Baseball is back

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 30 minutes ago

The 99-day nightmare for baseball fans is over. In this edition of the Braves Report podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, new Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano makes his podcast debut, with Jay Black to breakdown the new CBA. Our team discusses how it will change the game, if the new playoff structure is a good idea, and if it is a fair deal.

Plus, we also dig into where the Freddie Freeman situations stands and what moves the team could make soon.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify ,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

ExploreMore from the AJC on the Braves

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Featured
