AJC Braves Report Podcast: Baseball is back

The 99-day nightmare for baseball fans is over. In this edition of the Braves Report podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, new Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano makes his podcast debut, with Jay Black to breakdown the new CBA. Our team discusses how it will change the game, if the new playoff structure is a good idea, and if it is a fair deal.
Plus, we also dig into where the Freddie Freeman situations stands and what moves the team could make soon.
