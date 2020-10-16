A.J. Minter chosen to start Game 5 for Braves

Minter will begin a bullpen game for the Braves, who lead the Dodgers 3-1 in the National League Championship Series. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:08 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

The Braves are well-positioned with their bullpen after Huascar Ynoa covered four innings in Game 3 and Bryse Wilson pitched six innings in Game 4. The Dodgers are starting right-hander Dustin May.