A.J. Minter chosen to start Game 5 for Braves

Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter throws to loosen up his arm during the first full squad workout on Saturday Feb. 18, 2017, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves | 21 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Braves announced that left-handed reliever A.J. Minter will start Game 5 on Friday in his native Texas as the Braves try to earn a World Series berth.

Minter will begin a bullpen game for the Braves, who lead the Dodgers 3-1 in the National League Championship Series. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:08 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

The Braves are well-positioned with their bullpen after Huascar Ynoa covered four innings in Game 3 and Bryse Wilson pitched six innings in Game 4. The Dodgers are starting right-hander Dustin May.

This will be the first start of Minter’s career. The Tyler, Texas, native last started at Texas A&M in 2015. He made four starts, earning a 0.43 ERA across 21 innings.

Minter, 27, is in his fourth major-league season. He rebounded after a disappointing 2019 campaign, posting a 0.83 ERA with 24 strikeouts against nine walks in 22 regular season appearances (21-2/3 innings). He’s allowed one run in three appearances (2-1/3 innings) this postseason.

The Braves announced Minter as their starter roughly 7-1/2 hours before Game 5. If the series extends beyond Friday, they have more certainty to their rotation. Max Fried would start Game 6 and Ian Anderson would get Game 7.

