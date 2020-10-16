A.J. Minter chosen to start Game 5 for Braves

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Braves announced that left-handed reliever A.J. Minter will start Game 5 on Friday in his native Texas as the Braves try to earn a World Series berth.
Minter will begin a bullpen game for the Braves, who lead the Dodgers 3-1 in the National League Championship Series. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:08 p.m. at Globe Life Field.
The Braves are well-positioned with their bullpen after Huascar Ynoa covered four innings in Game 3 and Bryse Wilson pitched six innings in Game 4. The Dodgers are starting right-hander Dustin May.
This will be the first start of Minter’s career. The Tyler, Texas, native last started at Texas A&M in 2015. He made four starts, earning a 0.43 ERA across 21 innings.
Minter, 27, is in his fourth major-league season. He rebounded after a disappointing 2019 campaign, posting a 0.83 ERA with 24 strikeouts against nine walks in 22 regular season appearances (21-2/3 innings). He’s allowed one run in three appearances (2-1/3 innings) this postseason.
The Braves announced Minter as their starter roughly 7-1/2 hours before Game 5. If the series extends beyond Friday, they have more certainty to their rotation. Max Fried would start Game 6 and Ian Anderson would get Game 7.