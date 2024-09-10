A.J. Minter hopes to re-sign with Braves, pitch another 8-to-9 years

“My back was having to overcompensate for my hip,” he said. “Then this year, the back, the hip, the velocity was down. Just the stuff was down. I could still pitch, was in excruciating pain, but it was something that I knew I needed to get fixed because I’m not helping the team pitching at 80%, whatever it may be, and we have guys, especially here in this bullpen, that can cover the workload and guys who can get it done.”

Minter’s goal is to be ready for the start of next season, he said. There’s a chance that’s with another team, which would be the end of a superb Braves tenure.

Since debuting in 2017, Minter has 384 appearances for the Braves, the third-highest total among relievers in franchise history behind only Gene Garber (557) and Mark Wohlers (388). He’s a six-time division champion and, of course, was a key component of the team’s famous “night shift” bullpen that was instrumental to the 2021 World Series title.

Manager Brian Snitker has shared several times how difficult it’s been replacing Minter: “He’s been such an instrumental piece in our bullpen for a number of years now. He helped us win a world championship and all the divisions. He was always one of the guys who stops through and puts his head in my door and he doesn’t ever want to be down. He’s done a tremendous job here over his career. So hopefully he gets back to where he’s full boar again.”

If Minter gets his wish, he hopes there’s more to be told in his Atlanta story.

“(My time here has) been everything,” he said. “They took a chance on me, drafting me when I had Tommy John. They had faith in me and I was brought up to the minor leagues pretty quickly. I had my ups and downs throughout the years, but I’ve learned so much and been a part of something special here. My focus is just to keep adding to it. The goal is to get healthy this offseason and obviously be back here, so that’s my No. 1 goal and hopefully we can get it done.

“Injuries are going to happen. I see this as the long term. Free agency is free agency. So be it, I’ll go into free agency next offseason. But it’s just an opportunity to get better and help this organization achieve what we want to do, and that’s win a World Series. Hopefully I’ll be able to do that next year.”

Minter is one of three players from the 2018 Braves – who began this surge back into relevancy with a division title – who’s remained on the roster, joining second baseman Ozzie Albies, outfielder Ronald Acuña and starter Max Fried. Outfielder Adam Duvall and reliever Luke Jackson have also returned after stints elsewhere.

It wasn’t always smooth for Minter, though. He struggled mightily in 2019, partly due to an early shoulder injury, and even spent time in the minors in 2021 before reemerging to help the team win its title.

He remembers those days well, acknowledging they helped make him the person and player he’s become today as a veteran.

“When I first came up to the major leagues, I had a lot of maturing to do professionally,” he said. “Just taking care of your body. Now that I’m 31 years old, it went by pretty fast. I started off as a boy and now I feel like I’ve grown into an older man. It’s pretty cool to see where I am today.”

Minter continued when asked how he’ll remember his time with the organization, in case he lands somewhere else in free agency.

“I’m sure I’ll look back when it’s all over, but when I first got up here in ‘17, I’m pretty sure we were in the second half and had one of the best records in baseball, especially in that last month, we played pretty well,” Minter said. “That was the only experience I’ve gotten losing. We’ve been winning the division, going to the postseason, what we’ve accomplished these last few years, it’s pretty special and I’m thankful to be a part of it.

“This organization has taught me how to be a winner. And hopefully, I can continue doing so with this organization. But if not, my time here with the Atlanta Braves, teach it to the next generation, teach it to the next organization, (how) to be a winner. I owe everything to the Braves. But like I said, I want to keep winning here.”

Minter will spend around six more weeks on crutches. He expects to be in a throwing program in January, intending to be ready for the start of the season.

He’s taken the long view with his injury, understanding he’s prioritizing a sustainable career over the next few months. Minter acknowledged free agency was in the back of his mind, but “the money is going to come. My goal is to pitch another eight, nine years; hopefully be like a (Jesse Chavez) one day.”

Chavez, 41, is a marvel who’s enjoyed multiple stints with the Braves across his 17-year career. He’s now the sage of this spectacular bullpen. And he can envision Minter in the same role one day.

“We talk about it all the time,” Chavez said “He’s had a lot of stressful innings, but he doesn’t throw stressful pitches, if that makes sense. He doesn’t crank on the slider, the curveball or stuff like that. He knows how to pitch. So knowing that, he’ll be around a long time. I try to throw things out there that hopefully he catches onto, sticking around a long time and what’s helped me and a lot of other guys I came up with.

Chavez added: “The timing (of the injury) sucks, but it’s also a blessing. Getting that taken care of, if he didn’t, who knows, it could’ve let to an upper-arm extremity injury. It sucks. But there’s going to be nine more better years after the first seven. Get that taken care of and he’ll have a better second half his career after this hip injury than his first one, which was pretty fun to watch.”

Minter will enter the offseason with a career 3.28 ERA over 348-2/3 innings, posting a 422:123 strikeout-to-walk ratio.