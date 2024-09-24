Acuña brothers exchange jerseys before Braves face Mets

“It’s something we’ve been talking about since we were in the minor leagues,” Luisangel said via an interpreter. “I used to say, ‘Hey brother, when I get to the big leagues, we’re going to swap jerseys.’” They have around 15 family members in attendance, Luisangel said. He says they’re going to be supporting the Mets since Ronald is sidelined.

Acuña brothers exchanging jerseys before tonight's game 💙@ronaldacunajr24 pic.twitter.com/H6sBiMaoqV — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 24, 2024

The younger Acuña, 22, has gone 11-for-29 (.379) in his first nine games as a big leaguer. His Mets are trying to hold off the Braves in the NL wild-card chase. Entering play Tuesday, the Braves were 1.5 games behind Arizona for the third wild card and two games behind the Mets for the second wild card.