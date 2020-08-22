Acuna, Albies feeling better as they progress toward returns

The Braves are being conservative with their sidelined All-Stars outfielder Ronald Acuna and second baseman Ozzie Albies.
Acuna, who’s been out with left wrist inflammation, was cleared for field work Saturday and performed defensive drills with first-base coach DeMarlo Hale. Acuna is expected to do the same workouts on Sunday.
“I think he’s a little farther along than what they’d anticipated at this time,” manager Brian Snitker said. “They’re still cautious about giving him too much too soon. Usually that second day is big after he swings and does all that. If he comes in tomorrow feeling good, then that will be a really good sign.”
Albies, who’s out with a bone bruise in his right wrist, is further behind. Snitker said Friday that Albies would resume hitting after three days off, but he corrected himself Saturday. Albies won’t hit again until Monday, when the team will have a better idea of where he stands.
“Ozzie is getting treatment, doing defensive work,” Snitker said. “He’s going to hit on Monday. He’ll start amping up his BP again. He’s feeling really good. They’re just making sure. We’ll find out on Monday.”
Acuna last played on Aug. 10 against the Phillies. Albies last appeared in a game six days earlier. The Braves have gone 4-4 without both players in the lineup, holding ground at 15-11, good for first place in the National League East with 36 days remaining in the regular season.