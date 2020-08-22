Acuna, Albies feeling better as they progress toward returns

Acuna, who’s been out with left wrist inflammation, was cleared for field work Saturday and performed defensive drills with first-base coach DeMarlo Hale. Acuna is expected to do the same workouts on Sunday.

“I think he’s a little farther along than what they’d anticipated at this time,” manager Brian Snitker said. “They’re still cautious about giving him too much too soon. Usually that second day is big after he swings and does all that. If he comes in tomorrow feeling good, then that will be a really good sign.”