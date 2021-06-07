Abraham Almonte comes through for Braves

Almonte, 31, smacked his first career pinch-hit home run Saturday, adding an insurance run in the Braves’ 6-4 win over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. A day later, Almonte doubled off Trevor Bauer to score Dansby Swanson, putting the Braves up 1-0 in an eventual 4-2 victory.

Over the past three seasons, the Braves have received plenty of contribution from unheralded players like Almonte. If they’re going to surge back to the top of the National League East, they’re going to need it this season, too.