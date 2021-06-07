Abraham Almonte comes through for Braves

The Braves promoted veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte due to a dire outfield situation. Almonte had a non-descript first five games with the team before proving important over the weekend.
Almonte, 31, smacked his first career pinch-hit home run Saturday, adding an insurance run in the Braves’ 6-4 win over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. A day later, Almonte doubled off Trevor Bauer to score Dansby Swanson, putting the Braves up 1-0 in an eventual 4-2 victory.
Over the past three seasons, the Braves have received plenty of contribution from unheralded players like Almonte. If they’re going to surge back to the top of the National League East, they’re going to need it this season, too.
“Almonte is doing a great job,” outfielder Ender Inciarte said. “He’s been doing it ever since the season started for (Triple-A) Gwinnett. He’s just been ready and waiting for this opportunity he’s getting, and he’s taking advantage of it. I’m very happy for him and he’s a great guy to have in the clubhouse. He’s performing and he’s having fun.”
