A dream for William Contreras: Walk-off hit with parents watching

The moment was even more special for Contreras because his parents, William Contreras and Olga Castillo, were in attendance and seeing him live for the first time in MLB action. He called the moment “beyond emotional” and credited them with helping his dream come to fruition.

“Honestly, there aren’t words for it,” Contreras said. “Myself and my brother, we’re both here because of the sacrifices they made for us and for all their constant support.”

While this was Contreras’ first walk-off, the 24-year-old has been a productive member of the Braves’ defense and lineup. Primarily a catcher, Contreras was behind home plate in wins against the Marlins and the Brewers, but moved to left field in the series opener against Philadelphia. Offensively, he is tied for third on the Braves with six home runs and entered Tuesday’s game with a .270 batting average.

Braves 6, Phillies 5

Braves starter Max Fried has seen the most growth in Contreras’ game in his confident swings and resilience, especially on Tuesday night.

“From the time he first got called up to now, he’s just a lot more confident,” Fried said. “He’s up there and he knows that he can get the job done. He knows if he gets put behind the dish or he’s up there at bat, he’s going to be able to contribute.”

Along with learning from the veteran presences in the clubhouse, Contreras said that he’s appreciated the support of his older brother, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. He said that the advice he’s appreciated most from Willson was the exact mindset that helped him score a walk-off win.

“His best advice was to never give up and to keep hitting,” Contreras said. “Today’s a perfect example of it. You start doubting yourself and thinking, ‘this is one of those days where things aren’t going my way.’ Fortunately I was able to come up in that spot and it worked out for me.

“It goes to show if you don’t give up and keep fighting, good things can happen for you.”