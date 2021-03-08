5 things Braves: HR leaders

Six times, Atlanta Braves players have accomplished what no Houston Astro has been able to since the franchise was incepted in 1965: Lead their league in home runs.
In fact, the Astros are the only team of the current roster of 30 MLB franchises not to do so.
With 18 homers in the 60-game shortened season, Marcell Ozuna became the fourth Atlanta player to lead the National League in homers. He had multiple-homer games, including one at Boston’s Fenway Park where he — became the 25th visiting player, and the first National Leaguer — to hit three home runs in one game.
Before Ozuna, who recently signed a four-year, $65 million deal to stay in Atlanta, three former Braves crushed homers to lead the NL in 2005, 1985, ’84, ’67 and ’66. They were:
⋅ Marcell Ozuna (2020) - 18
⋅ Andruw Jones (2005) - 51
⋅ Dale Murphy (1985) - 37
⋅ Dale Murphy (1984) - 36
⋅ Hank Aaron (1967) - 39
⋅ Hank Aaron (1966) - 44
As a member of the Milwaukee Braves (which moved to Atlanta in 1966), Aaron led the league twice (1957, ’63) with 44 homers. Teammate Eddie Mathews also hit the most homers by a National Leaguer in 1952 (47) and ’59 (46).