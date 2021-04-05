5 things Braves: How many fans are allowed in stadium?

Explore Truist Park changes for 2021 season

Crowd sizes will vary across the league: From Texas where facilities are allowed at full capacity to Florida where Toronto will play at its spring training site before just 1,275 fans. A majority of the teams will open at 20% capacity.

Atlanta will open the season at 33% capacity — 13,500 fans per game. The Braves’ home opener is Friday against the Phillies. For their second homestand, which begins April 23, the Braves will expand capacity to 50% — or about 20,500 fans. The Braves plan to re-evaluate capacity for each homestand in the hopes to be at full capacity for the MLB All-Star game July 13 at Truist.