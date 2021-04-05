5 things Braves: How many fans are allowed in stadium?

No more cardboard cutouts. Real people will fill Truist Park and other baseball stadiums in 2021.
Crowd sizes will vary across the league: From Texas where facilities are allowed at full capacity to Florida where Toronto will play at its spring training site before just 1,275 fans. A majority of the teams will open at 20% capacity.
Atlanta will open the season at 33% capacity — 13,500 fans per game. The Braves’ home opener is Friday against the Phillies. For their second homestand, which begins April 23, the Braves will expand capacity to 50% — or about 20,500 fans. The Braves plan to re-evaluate capacity for each homestand in the hopes to be at full capacity for the MLB All-Star game July 13 at Truist.
All stadiums will require fans to wear masks except when eating or drinking. Some facilities will require a negative COVID-19 result or proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to gain entry.
The Braves will travel to 13 states to play in 18 venues during the 2021 season. Stadiums (their allowable seating capacities to open season) the Braves will visit are in bold:
Arizona, Chase Field 48,405 (25%, 12,000)
Atlanta, Truist Park - 41,184 (33%, 13,500)
Baltimore, Camden Yards - 45,474 (25%, 11,000)
Boston, Fenway Park - 37,305 (12%, 4,500)
Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field - 41,298 (20%, 8,350)
Chicago White Sox, Guaranteed Rate Field - 40,126 (20%, 8,100)
Cincinnati, Great American Ball Park - 42,319 (30%, 12,700)
Cleveland, Progressive Field - 34,788 (30%, 10,500)
Colorado, Coors Field - 50,480 (42.6%, 21,363)
Detroit, Comerica Park - 41,083 (20%, 8,200)
Houston, Minute Maid Park - 41,168 (50%, 20,584)
Kansas City, Kaufmann Stadium - 37,903 (30%, 10,000)
Los Angeles, Angel Stadium - 45,517 (20%, 9,000)
Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium - 56,000 (20%, 11,000)
Miami, loanDepot Park - 37,446 (25%, 9,200)
Milwaukee, American Family Field - 41,700 (25%, 8,400)
Minnesota, Target Field - 38,544 (25.9%, 10,000)
New York, Citi Field - 41,922 (20%, 8,500)
New York, Yankee Stadium - 54,251 (20%, 10,800)
Oakland, RingCentral Coliseum - 46,847 (20%, 9,400)
Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park - 43,651 (20%, 8,800)
Pittsburgh, PNC Park - 38,747 (50%, 19,100)
St. Louis, Busch Stadium - 44,383 (32%, 14,500)
San Diego, Petco Park - 40,204 (20%, 10,000)
San Francisco, Oracle Park - 41,915 (20%, 8,400)
Seattle, T-Mobile Park - 47,500 (18.9%, 9,000)
Tampa Bay, Tropicana Field - 25025 (36%, 9,000)
Texas, Globe Life Field - 40,300 (100%)
x-Toronto, TD Ballpark - 8,500 (15%, 1,275)
Washington, Nationals Park - 41,380 (12.1%, 5,000)
x — playing at spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.