5 takeaways after Braves split series in Philadelphia

The only mistake was a high splitter that Phillies second baseman and Braves nightmare Jean Segura put into the stands. Segura, who’s been a thorn in the Braves’ side all season, also made a clutch defensive play in the seventh when he robbed shortstop Dansby Swanson of a game-tying RBI single. Third baseman Austin Riley was ultimately stranded at third.

“It was (dominant),” manager Brian Snitker said. “I look at that, and it’s four in a row (Toussaint also made two solid starts in Triple-A Gwinnett). It’s effective. His focus, his intent is to attack hitters. He’s forcing swings with the stuff he’s throwing. Man, it’s really good. The delivery to me looks simpler.”

Credit: Atlanta Braves Caption Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint went a career-best seven frames, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out a career-high 10 and didn’t issue a walk. Credit: Atlanta Braves

2. Indeed, Toussaint has tweaked his delivery. It’s “simpler” now, he says, and that’s made a tremendous difference.

“My delivery got better and I’m able to repeat it more,” he said. “I simplified it a lot. Basically just pick up the leg and throw the ball. In the past, I was really spinney toward the first-base side. Now I’m linear, so it’s up and to home plate.”

Also aiding Toussaint’s renaissance is his mindset. He’s convicted in his newfound mentality of staying present in the moment. The right-hander admits he’d previously get caught up in the future and past. Now, as simple a mantra as he acknowledges it is, “day by day” is working for the 25-year-old.

3. In Toussaint’s two starts against the Padres and Phillies, he’s allowed two runs on eight hits across 13-2/3 innings. He’s struck out 15 and walked two.

“I’m just trying to throw it in the box,” Toussaint said. “I don’t really look at the stat line until it’s over with. You look at the results then and then you move on. But for me, the biggest thing is fill up the box and let everything else work.”

Phillies 2, Braves 1 (box score)

4. Nola was equally brilliant, sending the Braves to a loss. Nola allowed three hits over 8-2/3 scoreless innings before surrendering a homer to Riley with one out remaining in the game. It ended Nola’s day. He finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Riley was the only Braves hitter to have success Sunday. He had three extra-base hits, two doubles and a homer, off Nola.

“He looked good all day,” Snitker said. “Hopefully that’s a sign of good things to come there, too.”

Caption Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts to flying out to end the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. The Braves finished 3-7 in Philadelphia this season. They won’t see the Phillies again until their final homestand of the season, when they host their rivals a final time Sept. 28-30.

Stat to know

24-12 (While much of the damage came in the Braves’ 15-3 win Saturday, they still outscored the Phillies 24-12 in the four-game series. It continues the Braves’ bizarre season in the run-differential category. They’re +37, best in the division despite never holding a winning record.)

Quotable

“I’ve learned in this game you have to have patience with players. Most of the time, we don’t. But you never know when talented guys might figure things out. It looks like Touki might be starting to figure things out. He should be very confident in what he’s doing, that’s for sure, because it’s been really, really good.” – Snitker

Up next

The Braves and Mets begin their five-game series with a doubleheader Monday. Youngsters Kyle Muller and Bryse Wilson will start for the Braves. Marcus Stroman will start Game 1 for New York, which hasn’t announced its Game 2 starter.