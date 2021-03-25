3 potential unsung heroes for the 2021 Braves

“He did a great job in the spot starts and coming out of the ‘pen,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a very valuable guy because he’s a multi-inning guy. We’ll probably stretch him out as a starter because you don’t know with injuries and things like that. He’s a very versatile guy. He’s growing up. He’s working on things. He’s going to get better. He’s got a great arm. He’s not scared. And I think he could be a huge, huge guy for us this year.”

INF Jake Lamb

The Braves need one of their bench players to provide pop. The likeliest candidate is Lamb, who was an All-Star in 2017 but has been ravaged by injuries in recent years. Last season’s stint in Oakland seemed to be a shot in the arm: Lamb hit nine homers in 45 at-bats down the stretch for the A’s.

“That time in Oakland helped me,” Lamb said, referencing his career and free-agent market. “It gave me a few options. I wanted to go somewhere where I can play, but I also wanted to go to a winning team. Watching this team on TV, and watching them from afar, it’s no joke. They have what it takes to get to the World Series and hopefully win a World Series. From position players to pitching staff to leaders in the clubhouse, they have everything over here.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Jake Lamb fields a grounder during the first full-squad workout Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. Lamb signed a $1 million non-guaranteed, major-league deal for the 2021 season. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

“If I can come in and just be a guy, whether it’s off the bench, platoon somewhere, I’m here to help out, be a good teammate, help some young guys. Bottom line is I want to win, and we’re going to win some games here.”

As Lamb acknowledged, he doesn’t need to be a star. The Braves would appreciate a steady backup corner infielder who adds some power to their bench. The bar is low, and the upside is high. That makes Lamb a perfect fit for this list.

RHP Jacob Webb

It’s easy to forget how effective Webb has been when healthy. The 27-year-old owns a 1.06 ERA in his brief major-league career (44 games). He’s struck out 38 and walked 17 in that span. Unfortunately, injuries have been a concern, with elbow and shoulder ailments interrupting the past two seasons.

Webb enters the 2021 season healthy, and until proven otherwise, that means he’ll be another reliable reliever in the Braves’ bullpen. The Braves lost Mark Melancon, Shane Greene and Darren O’Day from their 2020 bullpen. Somebody will have to assume more responsibility (specially, a right-hander). Webb is the easiest bet, and if he stays on the field for most of the season, the Braves’ bullpen will be significantly better for it.