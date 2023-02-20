Eli White hopes offensive tweaks help him earn spot on Braves’ roster

He cleaned up his bat path. He also reworked his hand path. Last year, he would drop his hands before moving them forward when trying to hit the ball, which left him exposed to high fastballs. He worked on keeping a straight line to the ball with his hitting coach back home.

“It’s something that I knew was going on during the season, but it’s kind of hard to make changes during the season,” White said.

He felt like he was on the right track last year, but suffered an injury. He only played in 47 big-league games in 2022.

Now, he’s hoping his offseason work shows up this season.

“I’m confident in my ability to put it all together and have a good offensive season,” White said.

White is part of a group of outfielders fighting to make the opening day roster this spring. Left field is wide open.

He might never hit for a ton of power, but his adjustments could help him hit more consistently. Plus, his defense and baserunning could make him an attractive complement to bat-first guys like Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario.

As he has struggled in the big leagues, White has tried not to lose confidence.

“It’s definitely a battle,” he said. “I feel like this game is such a mental game. Having that confidence is huge, having that confidence in your abilities, and every time you step in the box, you try not to have any self-doubt.”

White said he’s confident his offensive tweaks will make a difference. He saw how his swing looked heading into the offseason and how it looks now. Now, he’s working with Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes, who have developed a good plan for him going forward.

“It’s going to be a process,” he said. “I’m not expecting to be Barry Bonds coming out of the gate, but I’m confident that I’m on the right path.”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Orlando Arcia comes into camp with confidence - and humility

Orlando Arcia is the other guy in the shortstop competition.

It seems like Vaughn Grissom will be the starter if he doesn’t completely fall on his face this spring. But as manager Brian Snitker and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos have said, Grissom must win the job. That means he has to show he can do it and validate their belief in him.

But Arcia is the other option, and publicly, Snitker and Anthopoulos have always lauded him. After all, Arcia did help the Brewers win the division as their starting shortstop at one point.

So how confident is Arcia that he can win the job?

“I would say that the confidence is always there, but there’s no need to abuse it, take advantage of it,” Arcia said through interpreter Franco García. “Really, it’s about coming in, getting the work done and doing everything you can.”

Arcia said he’s been focused on everything – the defense, hitting and staying healthy this season. Last year, he posted a .733 OPS and tallied some big hits for the Braves. He plays great defense.

For now, there’s still a competition for the shortstop job.

“Honestly, I feel like I have the mentality every spring training to just come in and just try to make the team,” Arcia said. “It’s a nice opportunity and I’m always going to try and compete for the starting job.”

Explore

Snitker on President Carter’s card

Days ago, the Carter Center announced that President Jimmy Carter, a Georgia native and huge Braves fan, entered hospice care at his home in Plains.

On Monday, reporters asked manager Brian Snitker about Carter, who has attended Braves games over the years.

This cool nugget came out of that: One year after the Braves won the division, Carter sent manager Brian Snitker a personalized congratulatory card.

“I thought, ‘My God, this is pretty cool,’” Snitker recalled.