Braves’ Ronald Acuña leads MLB in jersey sales

SEATTLE – Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. led all players in All-Star voting. He also led all players in jersey sales, according to a list released Monday by MLB and the MLB Players Association.

Acuña was MLB’s most popular jersey sold, per the list that tallied sales from MLBShop.com of Nike player jerseys thus far this season. Acuña topped Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who was also second among all major leaguers in All-Star voting.

This has been the best season of Acuña’s career thus far. He’s hit .331 with a .990 OPS. Acuña has hit 21 home runs and stolen 41 bases, giving him a realistic shot at an absurd 40-80 season. Acuña, 25, is the betting favorite for National League MVP.

It wasn’t just Acuña for the Braves. First baseman Matt Olson (No. 8), third baseman Austin Riley (No. 11) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (No. 12) also ranked among baseball’s most popular 20 jerseys. The Braves boast a massive fan base that’s rightfully euphoric over the team’s first half – a 60-29 record that puts the Braves atop the MLB standings.

The Braves were the only team with four of the top 20 jerseys. The Astros and Dodgers had three each.

The top 20 jerseys sold, according to MLB and the MLBPA:

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

3. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

5. José Altuve, Houston Astros

6. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

8. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

9. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

10. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

11. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

12. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

13. Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

14. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

15. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

16. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

17. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

18. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

19. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

20. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers