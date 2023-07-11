Braves’ Ronald Acuña leads MLB in jersey sales

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By
16 minutes ago
X

SEATTLE – Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. led all players in All-Star voting. He also led all players in jersey sales, according to a list released Monday by MLB and the MLB Players Association.

ExploreRonald Acuña Jr.'s historic 70-game stretch to open season

Acuña was MLB’s most popular jersey sold, per the list that tallied sales from MLBShop.com of Nike player jerseys thus far this season. Acuña topped Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who was also second among all major leaguers in All-Star voting.

This has been the best season of Acuña’s career thus far. He’s hit .331 with a .990 OPS. Acuña has hit 21 home runs and stolen 41 bases, giving him a realistic shot at an absurd 40-80 season. Acuña, 25, is the betting favorite for National League MVP.

It wasn’t just Acuña for the Braves. First baseman Matt Olson (No. 8), third baseman Austin Riley (No. 11) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (No. 12) also ranked among baseball’s most popular 20 jerseys. The Braves boast a massive fan base that’s rightfully euphoric over the team’s first half – a 60-29 record that puts the Braves atop the MLB standings.

The Braves were the only team with four of the top 20 jerseys. The Astros and Dodgers had three each.

The top 20 jerseys sold, according to MLB and the MLBPA:

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

3. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

5. José Altuve, Houston Astros

6. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

8. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

9. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

10. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

11. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

12. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

13. Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

14. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

15. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

16. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

17. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

18. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

19. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

20. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPDATE: Christine King Farris to lie in state Friday at Georgia Capitol3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb residents say they want a voice in training center referendum effort
6h ago

Friends, family remember 12-year-old girl who died at Tucker hotel pool
6h ago

Credit: AJC

70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter extraterrestrial hoax
3h ago

Credit: AJC

70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter extraterrestrial hoax
3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Atlanta artist creates world’s largest tattoo, honors Migos rapper Takeoff
The Latest

Some of what Braves had to say at MLB All-Star media day
26m ago
This is Spencer Strider’s first All-Star Game. He has more ahead of him
59m ago
Braves select North Atlanta High’s Isaiah Drake in fifth round
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
3h ago
HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
12h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top