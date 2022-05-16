ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves throw away another series

Braves third baseman Austin Riley tags Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim during the eighth inning Sunday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr)

By AJC Staff
24 minutes ago

The Braves were all set to lock up what might be the first morning game in recorded team history – until their defense let them down.

In this episode of the Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black are joined by reporters Gabe Burns and Tim Tucker to break down a strange series with the Padres.

ExploreFive observations on the Braves’ loss to the Padres on Sunday

Our team discusses Sunday’s unique start time, the unique viewing experience for Braves fans and when Ronald Acuña will return to the lineup.

Plus, you’ll hear from Tyler Matzek explaining why he’s off to a slow start.

