A real app to help with the virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race

The Atlanta Track Club began working with Haku in October. The app has been undergoing testing for the past few weeks to work out any bugs. If there are any, Kenah said that there is a link in the app that can be used to get help. It’s free to download the app, but to use it you must enter the email address used to register for the Peachtree Road Race.

“A great learning process to understand how to go from the first version to the polished version,” Kenah said. “It’s taken a lot of time and focus from (senior manager) Paula (Beebe) and the events department. We feel like we are inching toward the start line in a way that we will deliver on what was promised.”

Along with the race packets to the 45,000 people who registered and the development of the app, Kenah estimates more than $500,000 was spent to make the app to try to make the virtual race as real as it can be during a pandemic.

The app is similar to one designed by Haku for the Boston Marathon and then customized for the Peachtree Road Race.

When a runner begins to warm-up, the voice of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will provide encouragement, just as if it were race day on the Fourth of July. A singer from Rome, Mikey Jones, performs the national anthem, just as he would during a normal race day. Just before the third mile, when runners would be passing in front of the Cathedral of St. Philip, a blessing is recited, just as it would during a normal race day. During the third mile, which typically would be when runners are climbing Cardiac Hill and reaching the Shepherd Center, three-time Wheelchair Division Daniel Romanchuk will provide encouragement through the app.

And then, when you have run your race, you time will be logged along with every one else who has used the app.

“The functionality of being able to finish a 10K and have your results thrown into the mix with 45,000 others around the world so that you can measure your Peachtree performance against others much like you can do like on the Fourth of July is something we are very much looking forward to,” Kenah said.