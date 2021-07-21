Why you might have a shingles flare-up after your COVID vaccination

Explore Vaccinations you should get as an adult

“Shingles reactivates when there may be some mild derangement caused by stress and other things like immune-suppressing medications and intercurrent illnesses, which allow the virus to then begin reactivating and producing the shingles,” he said, adding that the stress of getting a vaccine could act as a factor in causing a shingles flare-up.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University and a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told the Associated Press that reports of shingles are just a coincidence.

“We have been emphasizing the vaccination of older adults. That’s the very population in which shingles is the most common, and so you would expect some cases of shingles to occur after vaccination ... because it’s going to occur anyway,” he said.

Evans said that although COVID-19 infection might reactivate shingles, there is no definitive, scientific data to prove that.

“It’s not that the vaccine caused the shingles; the vaccine was just one of what could have been many different triggers to have produced an episode of shingles,” Evans said.

