Why cancer screenings for the LGBTQ community are important

“They’re missing their breast cancer screenings. They’re missing their colon cancer screenings. They’re missing their cervical cancer screenings,” she said.

Erbs said she is concerned some patients who are transgender may forgo cancer screenings.

“For our transgender patients, that can be a much more sensitive topic because the organs that you have, you may no longer identify with,” she said. “And if you don’t identify with those organs, you might not want to come in and have them examined.”

However you identify, she added, it’s crucial to take care of your health.

“We want you to be your authentic self,” Erbs said. “And so that you can come in, and we can treat you.”

The bottom line, she said: “Come in for your preventive screenings. It very well could save your life.”

