ajc logo
X

Why cancer screenings for the LGBTQ community are important

Caption
Here are some guidelines to help you decide when to start cancer screenings For women, begin having yearly mammograms at age 45 You may need more frequent mammograms depending on your risk factors Factors include genetics, family history, hormone therapy, early periods, later pregnancy, and later menopause For men, a digital rectal exam is necessary for prostate cancer screening WebMD recommends starting screening earlier if you're African-American or have a family history Men and women are recommended to

Pulse
By Mayo Clinic News Service
24 minutes ago
Fear of being judged can lead to missed screenings that could save your life

The LGBTQ community includes people of all races and ethnicities, religions and social classes. People who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or gender-nonconforming might face specific health concerns related to their gender incongruence, sexual orientation and practices.

Dr. Natalie Erbs, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, says one concern is the lack of potentially life-saving cancer screenings.

ExplorePulse: a digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast

Going to the doctor can be scary for anyone, but it’s especially scary for some. Many experience stigma around their identity and may fear discrimination when seeking health care.

“One of the things we see is that so many members of our LGBTQ community are just scared to come to the doctor in general,” Erbs said. “They’re worried about being judged for life choices or sexual preferences, and they’re not comfortable talking about that.”

And that means missing important health care screenings.

“They’re missing their breast cancer screenings. They’re missing their colon cancer screenings. They’re missing their cervical cancer screenings,” she said.

ExploreStudy finds biological links between red meat and colorectal cancer

Erbs said she is concerned some patients who are transgender may forgo cancer screenings.

“For our transgender patients, that can be a much more sensitive topic because the organs that you have, you may no longer identify with,” she said. “And if you don’t identify with those organs, you might not want to come in and have them examined.”

However you identify, she added, it’s crucial to take care of your health.

“We want you to be your authentic self,” Erbs said. “And so that you can come in, and we can treat you.”

The bottom line, she said: “Come in for your preventive screenings. It very well could save your life.”

For more articles on health and health care, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

ExploreStudy: Bee venom kills aggressive breast cancer cells

In Other News
1
What you need to know to stay safe in Atlanta’s heat
2
Blood donors needed in Georgia, elsewhere to restore ‘very depleted’...
3
How to believe in yourself while trusting others
4
Autopsy: COVID brains similar to those with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s
5
NICU nurse pops question to former patient: ‘Will you be my flower...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top