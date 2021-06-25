Why cancer screenings for the LGBTQ community are important

The LGBTQ community includes people of all races and ethnicities, religions and social classes. People who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or gender-nonconforming might face specific health concerns related to their gender incongruence, sexual orientation and practices.
Dr. Natalie Erbs, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, says one concern is the lack of potentially life-saving cancer screenings.
Going to the doctor can be scary for anyone, but it’s especially scary for some. Many experience stigma around their identity and may fear discrimination when seeking health care.
“One of the things we see is that so many members of our LGBTQ community are just scared to come to the doctor in general,” Erbs said. “They’re worried about being judged for life choices or sexual preferences, and they’re not comfortable talking about that.”
And that means missing important health care screenings.
“They’re missing their breast cancer screenings. They’re missing their colon cancer screenings. They’re missing their cervical cancer screenings,” she said.
Erbs said she is concerned some patients who are transgender may forgo cancer screenings.
“For our transgender patients, that can be a much more sensitive topic because the organs that you have, you may no longer identify with,” she said. “And if you don’t identify with those organs, you might not want to come in and have them examined.”
However you identify, she added, it’s crucial to take care of your health.
“We want you to be your authentic self,” Erbs said. “And so that you can come in, and we can treat you.”
The bottom line, she said: “Come in for your preventive screenings. It very well could save your life.”
