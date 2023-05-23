WHO finds ‘no long-term benefit’ to using artificial sweeteners

“What this guideline says is that if we’re looking for reduction of obesity, weight control or risk of noncommunicable diseases, that is unfortunately something science (has) been unable to demonstrate,” he said. “It’s not going to produce the positive health effects that some people might be looking for.”

Nutrition researcher Ian Johnson, emeritus fellow at Quadram Institute Bioscience, formerly the Institute of Food Research, in Norwich, United Kingdom, added: “This new guideline is based on a thorough assessment of the latest scientific literature, and it emphasises that the use of artificial sweeteners is not a good strategy for achieving weight loss by reducing dietary energy intake.”

However, he said, that doesn’t mean you should use sugar instead. Cutting out both real and artificial sugars is the best way to go.

Both randomized controlled trials and observational studies — 283 in all —were included in WHO’s meta-analysis.