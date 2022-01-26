When and where to get free N95 masks

Although N95 masks are more protective than cloth ones, it’s important to wear them correctly.

According to the CDC, your N95 must form a seal to your face to work properly. Your breath should pass through the mask and not around its edges. Jewelry, glasses and facial hair can cause gaps between your face and the edge of the mask. Gaps can also occur if your N95 is too big, too small, or it was not put on correctly.

Do not wash your N95 or put it in the oven or microwave to try to sterilize it, the CDC states. Instead, replace the N95 when the straps are stretched out and it no longer fits snugly or when it becomes wet, dirty or damaged.

