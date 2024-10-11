What to know about bats and rabies

Bats play an important role in many ecosystems around the world. They are a major predator of night-flying insects, including pests that cost farmers billions of dollars annually.

However, bats pose the biggest rabies threat in the United States, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most bats are not rabid. However, because rabies can be determined only by laboratory testing, there is concern about possible exposure.

Explore Study links fewer bat numbers to more infant deaths

The most dangerous threat of rabies in the United States is flying overhead.

“It used to be thought, well, it’s a rabid dog. But the more common way of getting rabies is from the silver-haired bat,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group.

The deadly virus is transmitted to humans from the saliva of infected animals, usually through a bite. However, bats don’t always bite.

“Sometimes the saliva will drool onto you, and you could have a minor open cut,” Poland said. “Or sometimes a bat will lick on the skin and, again, transmit the virus that way.”

Poland said that’s why if you wake up and find a bat in the room, you should get the rabies vaccine.

“People think: ‘Well, the bat’s in the house. We woke up with it, doesn’t look like it bit anybody.’ Doesn’t matter. Rabies is such a severe disease with no cure, no treatment for it, that the safer thing to do is give the rabies vaccine,” he said.

That includes an immune globulin and multidose rabies series, which must be given before symptoms develop.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.