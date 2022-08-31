What is tomato flu and do U.S. parents need to worry about this contagious disease?

“Perhaps there is more attention on the infection because more cases are being reported this year — this could either be because there actually are more cases or because we are more vigilant about viral infections and testing after COVID-19,” Dr. Ekta Gupta, professor of virology at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, told the Indian Express.

Most cases of tomato flu are self-limiting, and schools reopening might have caused the uptick of cases, according to the Indian Express. The risk of population spread is low and should not become a cause for concern for the United States yet, Healthline wrote. However, mismanagement of the virus can cause the disease to spread faster.

“Given the similarities to hand, foot and mouth disease, if the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission might lead to serious consequences by spreading in adults as well,” the Lancet reported.

“Similar to other types of influenza, tomato flu is very contagious. Hence, it is mandatory to follow careful isolation of confirmed or suspected cases and other precautionary steps to prevent the outbreak of the tomato flu virus from Kerala to other parts of India.”

