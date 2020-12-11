We asked nurses what they want most this holiday season. Here’s what some said.

“If I could have one thing this holiday season, it would be a two-week vacation somewhere overseas. In normal times, such a request wouldn’t be a big deal -- my husband and I have taken numerous lengthy vacations during my career as a nurse. However, our floor is currently experiencing a shortage of nurses due to COVID, both because of positive tests that have required co-workers to quarantine, as well as older nurses taking leave to avoid exposure. This staffing shortage has been great for my paycheck with OT hours, but I am exhausted and tired of wearing PPE every day. So, if I could have one thing this Christmas, it would be a two-week vacation, preferably to Greece. – Alaina Ross, RN, BSN, PACU Nurse

“If I would have one thing for Christmas, I would have an all-inclusive spa overnight stay. I would have massages, body wraps, facials, and a pedicure and sit in the steam room and relax in the immersion spa pools. Nurses spend their entire days using their bodies, minds, and souls taking care of others and need to also be restored body, mind, and soul.” – Dr. Jenna Liphart Rhoads, Ph.D., RN, CNE Advisor at NurseTogether.

“The best holiday gift any nurse could ask for this year is for everyone to finally band together to stay home, wear masks, and practice social distancing. Staying safe at home will help give us and our patients a much-needed break.” – Emily N. Giddings, MSN, RN, CCRN, CNE, Critical Care Nurse & Remote Nursing Author, UWorld

