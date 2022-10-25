Unilever recalls 19 dry shampoos over cancer-causing benzene

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene, which forms both naturally and through human activities, can cause your cells to not work properly. “For example, it can cause bone marrow not to produce enough red blood cells, which can lead to anemia,” the CDC wrote. “Also, it can damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.”

People can be exposed to benzene by breathing it in, consuming it, or through skin absorption — potentially resulting in leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and other cancers.