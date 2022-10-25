BreakingNews
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
ajc logo
X

Unilever recalls 19 dry shampoos over cancer-causing benzene

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
Products include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé brands

Unilever issued a voluntary recall of 19 aerosol dry shampoo products over “potentially elevated levels of benzene.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene, which forms both naturally and through human activities, can cause your cells to not work properly. “For example, it can cause bone marrow not to produce enough red blood cells, which can lead to anemia,” the CDC wrote. “Also, it can damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.”

ExploreLeukemia-causing benzene found in underarm sprays

People can be exposed to benzene by breathing it in, consuming it, or through skin absorption — potentially resulting in leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and other cancers.

All dry shampoos in the recall were produced before October 2021, and include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé brands.

Retailers have been told to remove the products, which were distributed throughout the United States, from their shelves.

If you think you have an affected product, you can check the UPC codes here. Unilever said none of its other brands are included this recall.

You should stop using any affected products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to get a refund. You can contact Unilever U.S. by calling 877-270-7412, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres / AJC

The Jolt: If Abrams pulls upset, expect governor’s power to shrink5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sinners’ reformation: Ex-Trump staffer turns to Georgia elections job
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators
2h ago
The Latest

Study finds 1 in 10 U.S. adults over 65 have dementia
3h ago
5 foods a cardiologist avoids to improve her heart health
3h ago
8 aspects of self-care to help you achieve a better work-life balance
4h ago
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top