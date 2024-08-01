‘Top Chef’ alum Shirley Chung has tongue cancer: Signs and symptoms

Chef Shirley Chung, known for her impressive runs on “Top Chef,” shared her battle with stage 4 tongue cancer in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Tongue cancer, while relatively rare, often begins as seemingly innocuous dental issues. Chung’s experience exemplifies this. She wrote on Instagram: “I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant. … We thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder.”

However, these initial symptoms escalated, leading to a diagnosis. “The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes,” Chung continued.

Medical experts emphasize the importance of being vigilant about persistent oral problems. Key warning signs, according to WedMD, include:

Red or white patches on the tongue

Persistent pain or discomfort in the mouth and throat

Jaw swelling

Difficulty moving the tongue or jaw

Swollen lymph nodes in your neck

Tobacco and alcohol use are known for raising risks, but nonsmokers and nondrinkers can also develop tongue cancer. Regular dental checkups play a vital role in early detection, as dentists are often the first to spot potential issues.

Despite facing a “tough, long road to recovery,” Chung remains optimistic, stating, “Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”

