Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Cobb Hospital nurses took the photos and shared them on social media on Christmas Day.

Caption ‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs. Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta Caption ‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs. Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

As they posed in front of a Christmas tree with Santa, some of the tiny patients were dressed as Santa’s helpers, some as tiny gifts wrapped in stockings, some in Christmas colors and some as the jolly old man himself.

Caption ‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs. Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta Caption ‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs. Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.