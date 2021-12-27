Hamburger icon
‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs

Babies at Wellstar Health System’s Atlanta hospitals were dressed in festive holiday attire to celebrate the Christmas season.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Over the weekend, babies at Wellstar Health System’s Atlanta hospitals were dressed in festive holiday attire to celebrate the Christmas season.

The neonatal intensive care unit team didn’t want babies in the NICU to miss out on the fun and magic of the holidays, so they “brought the holiday spirit to them and their families.”

Baby Axton poses with Santa.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

Baby Axton poses with Santa.

“These tiny bundles of joy have sparked hope and smiles in all of us!” Wellstar Health System said in a Facebook post.

‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Cobb Hospital nurses took the photos and shared them on social media on Christmas Day.

‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

As they posed in front of a Christmas tree with Santa, some of the tiny patients were dressed as Santa’s helpers, some as tiny gifts wrapped in stockings, some in Christmas colors and some as the jolly old man himself.

‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs.

Credit: Courtesy of Wellstar Atlanta

