‘Tiny bundles of joy’ spark hope and smiles in Atlanta NICUs.

Over the weekend, babies at Wellstar Health System’s Atlanta hospitals were dressed in festive holiday attire to celebrate the Christmas season.
The neonatal intensive care unit team didn’t want babies in the NICU to miss out on the fun and magic of the holidays, so they “brought the holiday spirit to them and their families.”
“These tiny bundles of joy have sparked hope and smiles in all of us!” Wellstar Health System said in a Facebook post.
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Cobb Hospital nurses took the photos and shared them on social media on Christmas Day.
As they posed in front of a Christmas tree with Santa, some of the tiny patients were dressed as Santa’s helpers, some as tiny gifts wrapped in stockings, some in Christmas colors and some as the jolly old man himself.
