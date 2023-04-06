Testosterone patch might help boost menopausal women’s sex drive

Although testosterone is the primary male hormone, women also need it. After menopause, however, they produce much less, which can lessen their sex drives.
Although women have access to patches to replace estrogen and progesterone hormones, there currently isn’t any testosterone replacement approved for women’s use.
Scientists in the United Kingdom are working to change that, however.
Medherant, a company affiliated with the University of Warwick, in Conventry, plans to start clinical trials of its patch by the end of this year.
“If the studies go well and the patch gets approved by health regulators, it would be the only testosterone replacement patch available for women worldwide,” according to Euronews.next.
Because there is no testosterone patch, women often turn to gels approved only for men, trying to calculate the right amount to use. The Medherant patch would stick to the skin, much the way a nicotine or other patch would.
“With the technology already proven to work we can use our new patch to remove needless misery from women’s daily lives,” Euronews quoted David Haddleton, professor of chemistry at the University of Warwick and Medherant’s founder, as saying.
A testosterone patch developed by Procter & Gamble was approved in 2006 by the European Medicines Agency but rejected by U.S. regulators. It was withdrawn at the request of P&G.
