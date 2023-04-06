Testosterone patch might help boost menopausal women’s sex drive

Because there is no testosterone patch, women often turn to gels approved only for men, trying to calculate the right amount to use. The Medherant patch would stick to the skin, much the way a nicotine or other patch would.

“With the technology already proven to work we can use our new patch to remove needless misery from women’s daily lives,” Euronews quoted David Haddleton, professor of chemistry at the University of Warwick and Medherant’s founder, as saying.

A testosterone patch developed by Procter & Gamble was approved in 2006 by the European Medicines Agency but rejected by U.S. regulators. It was withdrawn at the request of P&G.