Telltale signs your body is not getting enough carbs

When someone wants to make a healthy change in their eating, carbs are often the first thing to go.

Popular diets like the Keto and the Mediterranean encourage followers to take all the pasta, bread and other carbs out of their kitchen, and to instead focus on proteins and vegetables. These diets can be beneficial in helping people reach their fitness goals, however, cutting out carbs for health is not as simple as it sounds.

Carbs are one of the three main nutrients that make up people’s diets, alongside protein and fat, and serve as one of your body’s main sources of energy.

“It’s crucial to include healthy, complex carbohydrates in your meals instead of trying to eliminate them altogether,” nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji told Glamour.

Fortunately, when your body does not have the nutrients it needs to keep running smoothly, it will let you know. Here are some common signs your body is not getting enough carbs.

Brain fog

As one of the main nutrients your body needs, your brain may lose some of its fuel without carbs.

“When you eat carbs, your body breaks them down into glucose, which is what your brain uses to function properly,” Lakhani-Kanji told Glamour. “The brain doesn’t have a way to store glucose, so it relies on a continuous supply of it through the bloodstream.”

If you are falling behind at work or just feeling “out of it,” think about adding more carbs to your diet.

“Essentially, without enough energy from carbs, you might find it hard to concentrate, think clearly, or stay focused on tasks,” Lakhani-Kanji said.

A 2009 study found that women following a strict low-carb diet performed worse on cognition tests than women with more balanced diets. When the women reintroduced carbs in their meals, their tests scores improved.

Weight fluctuations

Sharply reducing the carbs in your diet may lead to swift weight loss, but most of that is water weight. Thus, as soon as carbs are reintroduced, the weight will come back.

“Lots of people also assume that eating carbs make you gain weight, but this is generally a result of consuming more calories than the body needs, regardless of the source,” nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr told Glamour. “Carbs only contribute to weight gain when eaten in excess.”

Excess bloat

Because many carb-rich foods have fiber in them, your gut health can decline if they are not in your diet.

“Fiber plays a crucial role in promoting regular bowel movements, so without sufficient fiber, you may experience constipation,” Lenherr told the magazine. “This backing up in the digestive system can result in gas and bloating.”

Typically, people go on low-carb diets with the hopes of a flatter stomach, making this side effect even more unappealing.

Workouts feel harder

Carbs also fuel the operations of your muscles and, without them, your daily workouts can feel more strenuous and take more out of you.

“When you consume enough carbs, your body can use protein mainly for repairing and building muscle rather than relying on it for energy. This is crucial if you’re aiming for muscle growth or trying to stay fit,” Lakhani-Kanji said.

You should try to avoid low-carb diets if you work out often, according to Business Insider, as it could lead to a limited capacity or even “exercise flu.”

“If a person is eating unintentionally or intentionally low carb, at the end of a really high intensity workout, they can end up in a pretty nasty place where they just feel totally out of it, their body aches or their head hurts, and they just want to lay on the ground and not move for 20 minutes,” nutrition coach Dr. Mike Molloy told Business Insider.

Headaches

One of the more unpleasant side effects of not getting enough carbs is headaches throughout the day, caused by blood sugar drops.

“If you are on a very low-carb diet like the keto diet, one of the common side effects when transitioning is headaches. It is suggested that this is partly down to low blood sugar and partly down to potential dehydration,” Lenherr said.

Sugar cravings

You may have a handle on your carb intake while on a low-carb diet, however, a strong craving for sweets is likely coming soon.

“When your carb intake is insufficient, the body may experience drops in blood sugar levels,” Lenherr continued. “To compensate, your body sends signals to crave quick sources of energy, like sugary foods, which can provide a rapid boost in glucose.”

Not all carbs are bad for you, as these nutritionists point out, and your body needs them to function at its best.

