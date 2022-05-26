ajc logo
Superheroes to assemble at Piedmont Park for 5K and fun run

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life Superhero Sprint returns this year

Not all superheroes wear capes; some wear running shoes. And the ones in running shoes help to raise money for sick children and their families.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will host its 10th annual Strong4Life Superhero Sprint 5K and 1-mile fun run on June 4 at Piedmont Park, and you still have time to register and participate.

All proceeds will benefit the hospital’s Strong4Life program, which helps Georgia families raise healthy, safe and resilient kids.

Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero, but it’s not a requirement to run. If you do wear a costume, though, there will be a contest after the race as part of the family-friendly activities planned. Prizes will be awarded to the adults, children, groups and dogs with the best superhero costumes.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is hosting its 10th annual Strong4Life Superhero Sprint 5K and 1 mile fun run June 4 in Piedmont Park. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Strong4Life program, which helps Georgia families raise healthy, safe, resilient kids. Photo courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Credit: Photo courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Online registration is open until May 30, or you can sign up the day of the race. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m., with the fun run starting at 8:30. Both distances are open to children and adults.

Registration fees:

  • 5K: $30 for adults; $15 for ages 12 and under
  • 1-mile Fun Run: $25 for adults; $15 for children
  • ″Sleep-in” Superhero: $40

For more information, go to www.choa.org/superhero.

