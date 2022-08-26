BreakingNews
Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
ajc logo
X

Study: Tattoo ink could emit cancer-causing chemicals after light exposure

Combined ShapeCaption
FDA Recalls Tattoo Ink for Bacterial Contamination

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
‘Every time we looked at one of the inks, we found something that gave me pause’

Tattoos have become so popular in recent years that even the Georgia Department of Public Safety changed its policy prohibiting state troopers from having them. But a new study suggests body art might be bad for your health.

According to researchers from State University of New York, “the inks used for tattoos are unregulated in the U.S., resulting in products whose components are largely a mystery.”

ExploreGeorgia State Patrol changes uniform policy to attract inked recruits

“The idea for this project initially came about because I was interested in what happens when laser light is used to remove tattoos,” John Swierk, Ph.D., the project’s principal investigator, said in a release published in Science Daily. “But then I realized that very little is actually known about the composition of tattoo inks, so we started analyzing popular brands.”

When Swierk and his team asked body artists how much they knew about the inks they used, the artists could name their favorite brand but knew very little about the ingredients in the ink.

“Surprisingly, no dye shop makes pigment specific for tattoo ink,” Swierk explained. “Big companies manufacture pigments for everything, such as paint and textiles. These same pigments are used in tattoo inks.”

Swierk also pointed out that although tattoo artists have to be licensed, there is no federal or local agency regulating the contents of the inks they use. Of the 56 kinds of ink used in the United States, the scientists found, nearly half contained azo compounds, which can become carcinogenic.

“Every time we looked at one of the inks, we found something that gave me pause,” Swierk said. “For example, 23 of 56 different inks analyzed to date suggest an azo-containing dye is present.” Azo pigments are usually safe, but exposure to bacteria or ultraviolet light can break them down and turn them into a potentially cancer causing compound, according to the Joint Research Centre.

Explore13 killer tattoos for people who love Atlanta

In addition to azo compounds, the researchers found particles so small — less than 100 nm — they could pass through cell walls. “That’s a concerning size range,” Swierk said. “Particles of this size can get through the cell membrane and potentially cause harm.”

Swierk said his team’s findings will be added to their website “What’s in My Ink?” after they are peer reviewed.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
18h ago
BREAKING: NAACP leaders call for federal investigation of Atlanta police
1h ago
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
5h ago
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe
5h ago
Georgia preps for America’s shift to electric vehicles
2h ago
The Latest
Why you’ll want to be vaccinated for this flu season
Tips for dealing with patients’ difficult family members
What are ‘Blue Zones’ and why should you eat like the people who live in them?
Featured
(Left to right) Christian Taylor,13; Paris Howard,13; Camille Harris,13; Wes Tilson,12 and Munachi Afulezi,13 take a photo in front of the SAE School basketball court on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Since June, the students have been recording temperatures of the school’s blacktop parking lot to determine if reflective paint will reduce the heat of the basketball court. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia school tests a reflective coating on the playground to cool its part of the...
7h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top