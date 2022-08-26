Study: Tattoo ink could emit cancer-causing chemicals after light exposure

Swierk also pointed out that although tattoo artists have to be licensed, there is no federal or local agency regulating the contents of the inks they use. Of the 56 kinds of ink used in the United States, the scientists found, nearly half contained azo compounds, which can become carcinogenic.

“Every time we looked at one of the inks, we found something that gave me pause,” Swierk said. “For example, 23 of 56 different inks analyzed to date suggest an azo-containing dye is present.” Azo pigments are usually safe, but exposure to bacteria or ultraviolet light can break them down and turn them into a potentially cancer causing compound, according to the Joint Research Centre.

In addition to azo compounds, the researchers found particles so small — less than 100 nm — they could pass through cell walls. “That’s a concerning size range,” Swierk said. “Particles of this size can get through the cell membrane and potentially cause harm.”

Swierk said his team’s findings will be added to their website “What’s in My Ink?” after they are peer reviewed.

