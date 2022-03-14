Study links racism, segregation to increased COVID deaths

“Race doesn’t strongly shape if an individual gets infected with COVID-19, as infection rates are similar by race. But race does relate to how severe the disease is and if you die from it,” Franz said. “Racial disparities are baked into American institutions, whether that is in education systems, health care or neighborhoods, and we found that the more residential segregation there was in a state, the better (a) predictor it was for how many people were dying of COVID and who was dying.”

The results of the study demonstrate that residential segregation is associated with negative outcomes for Black and white Americans, but disproportionately affects Black residents, the authors wrote. The death rate varies considerably by race, with 102.1 of every 100,000 Black residents dying of COVID-19 compared to 73.1 of every 100,000 white residents.

Franz added that the implications of residential segregation and systemic racism are important when looking at COVID mortality rates, because social factors — not individual decisions — are what shaped these deaths. Differences in socioeconomic factors, like having health insurance and accessible resources, can contribute to the likelihood of recovering from COVID.

“Health disparities will never go away if we don’t get rid of the basic inequalities,” she said. “Having an unequal society makes everyone vulnerable and leads to bad outcomes. By addressing these social factors, we can help prevent illness and death. Racial equality benefits society all around.”

You can read the full study in the journal Ethnicity & Disease.

