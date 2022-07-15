Study: Active ingredient in weed killer found in majority of U.S. urine samples

The CDC survey examined samples collected between 2013-2014, and found glyphosate in 1,885 of 2,310 urine samples. A third of the samples came from children aged six to 18.

“Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the country, yet until now we had very little data on exposure,” said Environmental Working Group toxicologist Alexis Temkin in a statement. “Children in the U.S. are regularly exposed to this cancer-causing weed-killer through the food they eat virtually every day.”