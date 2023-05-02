Sleep, food, exercise, stress: Why working on one might improve the others

“The brain wants to feel better right now, so it’s not going to think about going to exercise and then feeling better afterward,” she explained. “It’s all intertwined.”

Similarly, sleeping, eating and exercising can affect how we handle stress. Key questions to ask yourself include:

“What is my sleep like?” If it’s not good, maybe that’s where to place your attention, by going to bed earlier or changing another aspect of your sleep routine, Debar said.

“How is my gut functioning?” If you are having digestive problems, it might help to optimize your nutrition, she added.

“What is my social support like?” That can affect mood, the doctor said.

“Do I find certain things are making me feel stressed?” For example, if checking email before bed or immediately when you wake generates stress, think about how to change that part of your routine to maintain calm.

“What kind of exercise am I getting?” If the answer is not much, try to find ways to incorporate more movement into your day, she said.

“By helping your gut, that might be enough for you, or helping your sleep, that might be enough for you,” Debar added. “It’s those simple foundational elements that can have a huge impact. Be intentional about certain things.”

Pulling these levers of health ourselves can feel empowering.

“It’s not, `A doctor said I had to lose weight and sleep and reduce my stress.’ When you understand the foundations of health, it then doesn’t become about you having low self-control, or procrastinating, or not being disciplined,” Debar concluded. “Instead, how do we take what you have in your life and embed these practices in it?”