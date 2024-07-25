Pulse

Shop luxe brands, raise money for breast cancer at Susan G. Komen event

Second annual fashion show will feature private in-store opportunities and a silent auction showcasing luxury retailers

Every two minutes, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer, and 1 in 8 women will develop this disease in their lifetime. In an effort to bring hope and support to those affected, Susan G. Komen is hosting its second annual Fashion Statement event.

The event promises an evening of glamour with a curated shopping experience that features private in-store opportunities and a silent auction showcasing luxury retailers. It will end with a runway show, highlighting the latest trends from Simon’s Luxury Brands.

Participating retailers and restaurants include Balmain, St. John, Akris, Etro, Givenchy, Zimmerman, Byredo, Ferragamo, Nobu, Davio’s, Ecco and Citizen’s Market.

“We’re not only showcasing the latest trends but also supporting a cause that touches so many lives,” Ariel Betancourt, director of marketing at Phipps Plaza, said in a news release.

This event is a opportunity for fashion enthusiasts and breast cancer survivors, fighters and supporters to come together, celebrating life while working toward a future free from breast cancer. The show will be 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25 at Phipps Plaza. Tickets start at $500 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

