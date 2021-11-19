Nursing organizations unite to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

“Misinformation, which is not grounded in science and is not supported by the CDC and FDA, can lead to illness, possibly death, and may prolong the pandemic,” the organizations wrote in the brief. “It is an expectation of the U.S. boards of nursing, the profession, and the public that nurses uphold the truth, the principles of the Code of Ethics for Nurses and the highest scientific standards when disseminating information about COVID-19 or any other health-related condition or situation.”

The brief concludes by stating, “Nurses are urged to recognize that dissemination of misinformation not only jeopardizes the health and well-being of the public but may place their license and career in jeopardy as well.”