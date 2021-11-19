ajc logo
X

Nursing organizations unite to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

Caption
The healthcare industry is often exciting and lucrative. If you're a nurse however, your salary can greatly vary depending on where you live. These cities happen to pay nurses best.

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

False information about COVID-19 masking, vaccines and medications continues to spread, and health care providers are contributing to the confusion.

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing and several other leading nursing organizations issued a policy brief this week to address the inaccuracies and falsehoods being disseminated about COVID-19 by members of the health care field.

ExploreNursing homes can now lift most COVID-19 restrictions on visits

The organizations hope to educate and inform nurses about the importance of upholding the highest ethical standards and being held accountable for the information they provide to the public.

ExploreTwo years into pandemic, thousands of nurses still overwhelmed

“Misinformation, which is not grounded in science and is not supported by the CDC and FDA, can lead to illness, possibly death, and may prolong the pandemic,” the organizations wrote in the brief. “It is an expectation of the U.S. boards of nursing, the profession, and the public that nurses uphold the truth, the principles of the Code of Ethics for Nurses and the highest scientific standards when disseminating information about COVID-19 or any other health-related condition or situation.”

ExploreWays to support health care workers at the holidays amid COVID-19

The brief concludes by stating, “Nurses are urged to recognize that dissemination of misinformation not only jeopardizes the health and well-being of the public but may place their license and career in jeopardy as well.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
How Jaanuu founder Neela Sethi Young filled a gap in women’s scrubs
8m ago
5 gifts for nurses they’ll appreciate
20h ago
Hospice nurse shares stories about patients’ experience before death
23h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top