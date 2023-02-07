Novel cancer therapy may extend the lives of terminally ill dogs

The researchers treated 65 dogs and two cats suffering from perianal adenoma, lung metastasis, sarcoma and other conditions. The first treatment was an injection of the engineered stem cells directly into the tumor or blood stream. That was followed oral pills containing 5-flucytosine, a drug commonly used to treat fungal infection.

The cycle was repeated for two more weeks, constituting a first course of treatment. A course would be repeated if needed.

Did it work? Fifty-six had a positive response, including 14 that fully recovered. Two of the dogs remain cancer free more than a year after their treatment, and 46 patients showed “good quality of life” over two to 32 months, with the treatment.

“Currently, we can develop this therapy for up to 18 human patients every week. Beyond results that have shown to benefit our companion animals, it is our hope to extend the therapy to human patients in the future and improve healthcare outcomes for those who have cancer — especially when they have no treatment options left,” said Dr. Ho Yoon Khei, senior research fellow in the program, and first author and lead scientist of the study, according to Vet Candy.

