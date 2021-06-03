Mayo Clinic: How staring at screens can affect your vision

“Whenever we’re doing anything that requires distinct attention to visual detail, our blink rate goes down,” Schornack said.

Instead of a normal blink rate of every five to seven seconds, you might only blink every 15 to 20 seconds when looking at a screen.

“Blinking is huge. It’s hugely important. It can go a long way toward keeping us more comfortable. It’s obviously inexpensive, and it’s readily available,” Schornack said.

Next time you find yourself staring at a screen, try the 20-20-20 rule. “Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away, blink 20 times for 20 seconds,” she said.

Using over-the-counter eye drops periodically throughout the day also can help.

