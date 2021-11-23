How nurses can get a free Starbucks drink today

A professional organization is showing its appreciation for all nurses do by buying your Starbucks today.
Nurse.org wants to “Thank you” with a coffee, or any other beverage you’d like.
Here’s how to get your free beverage:
Go to nurse.org and click on the story about free Starbucks coffee — or just click here (we know you’re busy).
Enter your email, first name, and which license or degree you hold, and then click the submit button. If you’re a nursing student, there is an “other” option for license or degree.
You will be emailed a gift code to use at Starbucks. Note that you will also be signed up for emails from nurse.org.
The code is good for today only, while supplies last, so don’t dawdle.
