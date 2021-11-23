How nurses can get a free Starbucks drink today

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back.On Aug. 23, the coffee chain announced that its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will be available earlier than ever. .Starting Aug. 24, coffee enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on the PSL, .Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the new Apple Crisp Macchiato in stores across the U.S. and Canada.Bakery items such as the Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Loaf and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin will also be available. .But believe it or not, Starbucks wasn't the first to push fall-flavored fare this year.Dunkin' actually beat Starbucks to the punch.The chain has been slinging autumn vibes since Aug. 18 and also added a pumpkin cream cold brew to its menu.Grocery stores and other retailers have also started to advertise fall products, indicating a strong demand.So whether you like it or not, fall is here... in August