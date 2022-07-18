ajc logo
X

Don’t ruin your cookout by serving E. coli

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Backyard grilling is one perk of warm weather. If not cooked correctly, however, a backyard burger can be deadly. More than 100,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled this year because of E. coli contamination. The CDC recommends cooking ground beef to a minimum internal temperature of 160° F to prevent foodborne illnesses. Never put cooked burgers on the platter where you had the raw patties. Always wash your hands after handling any raw meat.

Credit: AJC

Pulse
By Jason Howland, Mayo Clinic News Network
27 minutes ago
Undercooked hamburger meat can make your guests sick

The summer cookout brings with it the risk of sickness from bacteria that can end up spoiling more than one meal. Cook hamburgers incorrectly, and you could end up with a case of E. coli.

“E. coli stands for Escherichia coli, which is a type of bacteria,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist. “Most commonly, we hear about it in raw or undercooked hamburger meat.”

ExploreYou’re likely grilling your burger wrong, and it could kill you

Rajapakse said E. coli bacteria can create some stomach-turning symptoms, such as abdominal pain and nausea. But it can get worse.

“There’s a specific type of E. coli.,” Rajapakse said. “It’s called O157:H7, which can cause bloody diarrhea and has been associated with a condition that can cause kidney damage, especially in young children.”

The elderly are also at higher risk for problems with E. coli, as are pregnant women, people with underlying digestive problems and those with weakened immune systems.

ExploreRECIPES: How to make your burgers a smash this summer

“If somebody were to be exposed to E. coli in something they ate or drank, they may have symptom onset within a couple of days to a few weeks after infection or exposure,”Rajapakse explained.

She said the best way to avoid a bout with the bacteria is to wash your hands and thoroughly cook your hamburgers.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Jason Howland
Editors' Picks
Man alerts neighbors when massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartments4h ago
Kemp appoints new judge for DeKalb Superior Court
7h ago
Man’s body found in Etowah River in Cherokee County
1h ago
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
3h ago
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
3h ago
Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Daniel Griffin, Talkin’ Baseball
1h ago
The Latest
How recent heat waves may be affecting our sleep
5m ago
American Nurses Association issues apology for history of racism
5h ago
Former ICU nurse stars as ‘Bachelorette’ in show’s latest season
5h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top