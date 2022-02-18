Children are getting more screen time than recommended, new study finds

“Digital media are now a regular part of young children’s lives, and supporting families to best fit evidence-based recommendations into their daily routines needs to be a priority,” researchers said.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), babies and toddlers under the age of 2 should avoid screen time except for video chatting, and children 2-5 should watch no more than one hour of high-quality programming per day.

While regulated screen time has potential benefits, such as learning opportunities, AAP also recommends that parents co-view or co-play with their children and engage in other healthy body and mind activities with them, such as reading, teaching, talking and playing together.

