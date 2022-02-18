Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Children are getting more screen time than recommended, new study finds

caption arrowCaption
Parents Urged to Limit Screen Time for Kids by American Heart Association The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that children be allowed no more than one to two hours of screen time per day. It is the latest organization to denounce too much time in front of smartphones and tablets as detrimental to the health of children. The AHA says that too much screen time can keep kids too sedentary, increasing their chances of being overweight or obese. One researcher even cautions that screen time can

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

According to new research, the majority of children under the age of 5 are exposed to more screen time than pediatricians recommend.

Researchers at the University of Calgary analyzed 63 studies looking at more than 89,000 children around the world. They discovered that more than 75% of kids under 2 years old, and 64% of kids ages 2 to 5, exceeded the recommended guidelines, “highlighting the need for additional public health initiatives aimed at promoting healthy device use.”

ExploreNew scans show how screen time affects children’s brains compared to reading

“Although many parents express concern about screen time, few children appear to be meeting the screen time guidelines,” researchers wrote.

Children under the age of 2 tend to exceed recommended screen times by watching TV and movies, while children 2-5 tend to watch TV and movies as well as play video games, according to the study.

“Digital media are now a regular part of young children’s lives, and supporting families to best fit evidence-based recommendations into their daily routines needs to be a priority,” researchers said.

ExploreAction video game improves kids' reading skills sevenfold

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), babies and toddlers under the age of 2 should avoid screen time except for video chatting, and children 2-5 should watch no more than one hour of high-quality programming per day.

ExploreAlbany teen accepted into 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships

While regulated screen time has potential benefits, such as learning opportunities, AAP also recommends that parents co-view or co-play with their children and engage in other healthy body and mind activities with them, such as reading, teaching, talking and playing together.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Survey: More than half of nurses sacrificing mental health for job
56m ago
Group helps Hispanic youths become health care professionals
4h ago
New blood test can detect lung cancer with high accuracy, study says
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top