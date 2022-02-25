Brookwood High School raises record amount for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Students at Brookwood High School recently made a historic donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The school’s Student Government Association (SGA) raised more than $37,000 through a variety of events such as the SGA Movie Night, Haunted F-Hall, Homecoming, and its signature event, Miracle Marathon. It’s the largest amount collected in school history in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Iris Smith, a Brookwood High senior and SGA leader, says the fundraising events help her peers and are fun.
“What I love most about Miracle Marathon is that it addresses a need that is tangible,” Smith said. “We have had several students and teachers at Brookwood who have had cancer and have been helped personally by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, so we can tangibly see the changes we are making.”
Brookwood High has a long history of supporting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, typically donating more than $20,000 annually.
Bo Ford, Brookwood High’s principal, said he is proud of the students’ commitment to helping others.
“We have done this for more than 10 years,” Ford said. “In that time we have partnered with students from both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech. It is super exciting to see the energy surrounding the fundraising events and our students’ leadership. I take great pride in our students’ work to support an organization that gives back and takes care of our community’s children and youth in times of illness.”
Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post
Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author