Brian Kemp, nation’s governors honor nurse practitioners during National NP Week

Governors throughout the country, including Georgia’s Brian Kemp, have proclaimed November 13-19 National NP Week to honor nurse practitioners.
With more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the United States, U.S. News and World Report recently ranked the NP role No. 1 on its 2022 best health care jobs list.
“In addition to diagnosing, treating and prescribing medications for acute, episodic and chronic illnesses, NPs practice in nearly every health care setting, including hospitals, private practices, colleges and universities, public health departments and home health locations,” the American Association of Nurse Practitioners stated in a press release.
“NP Week provides the opportunity to highlight the positive contributions NPs make to the health of patients nationwide,” said AANP President April Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. “This NP Week, AANP wishes to thank the nation’s NPs for their ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of their patients and their dedication to improving the health of their communities. NPs offer significant clinical expertise and vital solutions to the challenges facing our health care system and the patients we serve.”
Kemp’s proclamation reads, in part: “In addition to providing quality care to all patients, nurse practitioners also support Georgians throughout their lives by guiding them to make smarter health and lifestyle choices every day. The State of Georgia is proud to recognize and honor the service of NPs to our state and recognize the countless contributions NPs have made over the past half century and will continue to make on behalf of the health and well-being of citizens in our state.”
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC