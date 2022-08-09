Ashton Kutcher discusses autoimmune disorder that left him blind and deaf

Combined Shape Caption

Ashton Kutcher Reveals , Autoimmune Disorder Scare.'Page Six' reports that Ashton Kutcher recently revealed that an autoimmune disorder temporarily left him unable to see, hear or walk.Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium, Ashton Kutcher, via 'Page Six'.Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium, Ashton Kutcher, via 'Page Six'.Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disorder.According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, which results in restricted blood flow.'Page Six' reports there are many different types of vasculitis. Most have an impact on at least one organ.You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, Ashton Kutcher, via 'Page Six'.Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.', Ashton Kutcher, via 'Page Six'.Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.', Ashton Kutcher, via 'Page Six'.'Page Six' reports that Kutcher says he has now fully recovered from the terrifying health scare.The former 'That ’70s Show' star said his recovery took about a year.[I’m] lucky to be alive, Ashton Kutcher, via 'Page Six'.Kutcher will next appear on an episode of 'Running Wild' on National Geographic