Anthony Fauci to step down from NIAID in December

Fauci had previously left the door open to serving until the end of Biden’s first term at the end of 2024.

Fauci insisted he was not retiring but did not announce a future career move.

“While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring,” Fauci said. “I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field.”

Fauci was by far the most recognized face of the American fight against the novel coronaviruswhen it first struck the U.S. in winter 2020.

He become a familiar face to millions of Americans, dispensing medical advice and basic information during the terrifying early days of the deadly pandemic.

Fauci often appeared by former President Donald Trump’s side as the nation and the world grappled with the fast-spreading and lethal disease with no preventive vaccines or reliable treatments.

Later in the pandemic, Fauci became a target of the right wing, accused of being an authoritarian quack for supporting public health restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.