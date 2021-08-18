7 traits to look for in your friendships

Empathy: Your true friends will not only feel your pain but help you heal from it. When someone who is empathic sees a friend in need, they can’t help but put themselves out there to assist in any way possible. An empathic friend feels your pain and helps to relieve it by just being there.

Nonjudgment: Most of us have a fear of being judged, especially if we have made a mistake of some kind. A true friend will not judge you but will be on your side, no matter what, and defend you so you don’t have to feel defensive. You don’t have to worry that they will make you feel worse than you already do.

Dependability: When a friend says they will do something for you or with you, you know you can count on it. When you have a friend who has your back and is there for you, it makes your life easier and a lot more fun. It’s hard to count on people these days, and having just one dependable friend can make a big difference. These relationships are a true gift.

Selflessness: Having someone who would give you the shirt off their back is the essence of true friendship. Friends help each other and share their good luck, so that the friendship and your lives can continue even in bad times. It comes down to whether someone will help out, if they can, or not. Some people just can’t be bothered to pick you up at the airport. Real friends give of themselves.

Friends are more than just people you know, work with or hang out with at a party. Friends are the people in your life whom you know you can count on.

Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.”